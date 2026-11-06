Gurugram Court Delivers Justice In Minor Gang Rape Case, Four Convicted

A Gurugram court has delivered a significant verdict, convicting four individuals in a horrific gang rape case involving a minor girl, with three receiving 20-year sentences under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A Gurugram court convicted four individuals in a gang rape case involving a minor girl, police said on Friday.

Three convicts, Pawan, Atul, and Aadesh, were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each under the POCSO Act.

The fourth convict, Anmol, received a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence under IPC Section 365/34.

Fines of Rs 40,000 were imposed on each convict by Additional Sessions Judge Dr Sunita Grover.

The case originated from a complaint filed on November 18, 2021, at the Women Police Station in Manesar.

A court has convicted four people in a gang rape case involving a minor girl, sentencing three of them to 20 years in prison each and the fourth to five years of rigorous imprisonment, police said on Friday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Sunita Grover also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on each convict.

Case Background And Police Action

On November 18, 2021, a woman submitted a complaint at the Women Police Station in Manesar, stating that four young men had raped her 13-year-old daughter in a room located in Naharpur village, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Women Police Station in Manesar. During the investigation, Sections 376(D) and 365/34 of the IPC were also added.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested all four accused, identified as Pawan, Aadesh, Atul, and Anmol.

Following their arrest, the police conducted a thorough investigation, collected necessary evidence and witness statements against the accused, and submitted a charge-sheet to the court, police stated.

Subsequently, the court convicted all four accused on Thursday and sentenced them, police said.

Sentencing Details For The Convicts

"The court sentenced Pawan and Atul to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each and a fine of Rs 30,000 each under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. They were also sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment each and a fine of Rs 10,000 each under Section 365/34 of the IPC.

"Aadesh was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, while Anmol was sentenced to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 365/34 of the IPC", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.