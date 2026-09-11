Justice Served: Gurugram Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentence In POCSO Case

Discover how a Gurugram court delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a man to 20 years in prison for the rape of a minor under the stringent POCSO Act, ensuring justice for the victim.

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Key Points A Gurugram court sentenced Indrajeet alias Ashu to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl.

The court imposed fines of Rs 30,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Rs 10,000 each under IPC sections 363 and 366.

The case originated in April 2023, with a complaint registered at the Sector 14 police station.

Medical examination confirmed sexual assault, leading to the addition of relevant POCSO Act sections to the case.

Gurugram police arrested the accused, a resident of Bazpur, Uttarakhand, and filed a chargesheet based on investigation and witness testimonies.

A Gurugram court convicted an accused for raping a 17-year-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment, police said on Friday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and of Rs 10,000 each under two sections of the IPC, they said.

Details Of The Case And Investigation

The case dates back to April 2023, when a complaint was registered at the Sector 14 police station here regarding the rape of the minor, they said, adding that a case was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC. The medical examination of the girl confirmed sexual assault, following which the relevant sections of the POCSO Act were added to the case, according to police.

During the investigation, Gurugram police arrested the accused, Indrajeet alias Ashu (28), a resident of Bazpur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar. A chargesheet was later filed in court based on the investigation, which also relied on witness testimonies. Subsequently, the court on Thursday convicted the accused, police said.

"The court sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and five years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 each under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.