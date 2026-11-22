The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a sub-inspector from Gurugram's Shivaji Nagar police station for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe to settle a complaint and prevent a criminal case.

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Key Points A sub-inspector at Gurugram's Shivaji Nagar police station was arrested on Sunday for accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe.

The accused, Narpal Singh, allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle a complaint and avoid registering a criminal case.

The bribe amount was negotiated to Rs 60,000, and Singh was caught accepting the first instalment during an ACB trap operation.

The operation was conducted under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

A sub-inspector posted as an additional SHO at Gurugram's Shivaji Nagar police station was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe for settling a complaint and ensuring no criminal case was registered against a man, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Sunday.

Gurugram Police Officer Caught In Bribery Trap

The accused, Narpal Singh, had allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, following which the deal was negotiated down to Rs 60,000. He was caught accepting the first instalment of Rs 30,000 during an ACB trap operation, an official said.

According to ACB officials, the complainant, originally from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, currently lives in a rented accommodation at Emaar Palm Hills society in Gurugram. A person identified as Bhupendra had lodged a complaint against him at Shivaji Nagar police station.

The complainant alleged that Singh demanded Rs 2 lakh in exchange for not taking action against him and settling the complaint. Distressed by the demand, he approached the ACB.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB's Gurugram unit laid a trap to catch the accused. As part of the operation, the complainant was asked to hand over the first instalment of Rs 30,000 on Sunday. Singh was arrested at the spot immediately after accepting the money.

Dharmendra Kumar, an SDO with DHBVN, was present during the trap operation as a gazetted officer. The operation was conducted in accordance with the procedure prescribed under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused sub-inspector, and further investigation is underway, said Inspector Jaipal Singh, in-charge of the ACB Gurugram unit.