Social media stars Himanshu and Rahul were allegedly assaulted by nightclub bouncers in Gurugram following a dispute over a broken glass, sparking police investigation despite no formal complaint.

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Key Points Social media influencers Himanshu and Rahul were allegedly thrashed by bouncers at a Bristol Hotel nightclub in Gurugram on Friday.

The altercation reportedly began after a glass slipped from Rahul's hand and shattered during a party on Thursday night.

Both Himanshu and Rahul sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving hospital treatment.

Despite the alleged assault, no formal police complaint has been filed by the injured parties yet.

Police have acknowledged reports of the fight and have sent a team to the hospital to record statements from those injured.

Two social media influencers were allegedly thrashed by bouncers in a row over a broken glass at a Bristol Hotel nightclub here, police said on Friday.

Although the injured are under treatment at a hospital, no police complaint has been made.

Nightclub Altercation Details Emerge

According to reports, Himanshu, Rahul, Anshul, and their three other companions arrived at the nightclub around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

During the party, some fans recognised influencers Himanshu and Rahul and began taking photos with them. At this point, a glass slipped from Rahul's hand and shattered, leading to an altercation with the club staff and bouncers.

Between 2 am and 3 am, the club bouncers allegedly beat Rahul, Himanshu, and their friend Anshul.

Himanshu and Rahul suffered serious wounds.

Injuries And Police Response

The injured were initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where, following first aid, they were admitted to a private hospital in Palam Vihar.

Rahul said he does not wish to comment on the matter at this time.

Himanshu and Rahul, both residents of Gurugram, create family vlogs, comedy content, and prank videos.

Rahul has 918,000 subscribers on YouTube and 770,000 followers on Instagram, while Himanshu has 2.08 million subscribers on YouTube and 393,000 followers on Instagram.

"Reports of a fight and physical altercation at the club have been received, though no party has filed a complaint yet. A police team has been sent to the hospital to record the statements of those injured," Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, DLF Phase I Police Station said.