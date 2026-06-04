Agrawal Family Cremated After Tragic Malviya Nagar Fire

The Gurugram community mourns the tragic loss of five Agrawal family members, including a successful chartered accountant and his 'Mrs. India' winning wife, who died in a devastating Malviya Nagar fire while visiting Delhi for medical reasons.

Key Points Five members of the Agrawal family, including Vivek Agrawal, his wife Tarjani, their two daughters, and his mother, were cremated in Gurugram following the Malviya Nagar fire incident.

The family was staying at a B&B in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, while Vivek's father was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket.

The deadly blaze also claimed the lives of other relatives, including Vivek's maternal uncle and aunt, and another relative.

Vivek Agrawal was a chartered accountant and financial head of 'InsuranceDekho', while his wife Tarjani was an event manager, ran an NGO, and had won the 'Mrs. India' title in 2023.

The tragedy has left the Gurugram neighbourhood in shock, with only Vivek's ailing father surviving and remaining in critical condition.

Five family members of the chartered accountant Vivek Agrawal, who were killed in the Malviya Nagar fire incident, were cremated at the Gurugram Sector-32 crematorium on Thursday.

Vivek was cremated by his cousin, his wife Tarjani by her brother, his mother Premlata by her brother-in-law, and his daughters Jivisha and Variya by their cousins, a relative said.

Tragic Malviya Nagar Fire Claims Multiple Lives

Eight members of Vivek's family had travelled to Delhi to visit his father, Radhe Shyam Agarwal, who had been undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket for several days. During this time, they were staying at the nearby Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar's Hauz Rani area, where the fire broke out.

Apart from Vivek and his immediate family members, his maternal uncle and aunt, Jawari Lal Agrawal (70), and Kamla Agrawal (68), residents of Gulab Bari in Ajmer, and another relative, Jhumri Lal Goel, a marble trader from Kishangarh, also died in the deadly blaze.

On Thursday, the bodies of Vivek, his wife, their two daughters and his mother were brought to his residence in Sector-46, Gurugram, after postmortem at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. At around 3.15 pm, their bodies were sent to the crematorium, where neighbours and relatives gathered to perform their last rites.

Remembering The Victims: A Family's Legacy

Their deaths has left neighbours and relatives in deep grief. Vivek's neighbour, Sushila Bhardwaj, said that she would often meet his mother, Premlata, during walks.

Relatives said that Vivek was the financial head of the 'InsuranceDekho' company. His wife, Tarjani, was a professional event manager and also ran an NGO for underprivileged children. Tarjani was also a model and had won the prestigious 'Mrs. India' title in 2023, they said. According to those close to her, Tarjani was as disciplined in her professional life as she was attached to her family.

Community Mourns Devastating Loss

Since the accident, Vivek's house in Sector 46 has remained deserted, with the main gates locked. Vivek's father is on a ventilator at the Max Hospital, and his condition is said to be critical. Neighbours said Vivek was very polite, cheerful and always ready to help. The entire neighbourhood remains in shock that a happy family which had travelled to Delhi few days ago has been wiped out in the tragedy, with only Vivek's ailing father surviving.