Gurugram brothers Gaurav and Shubham Chhabra have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a massive Rs 1 crore loan fraud by leveraging AI editing tools to tamper with identity documents and secure over 70 online loans.

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Key Points Two Gurugram brothers, Gaurav and Shubham Chhabra, were arrested on September 29 for allegedly securing over 70 loans worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Their modus operandi involved using online searches to find identity documents and AI editing tools to digitally alter them, creating fake KYC records.

The accused allegedly targeted individuals with similar names, altering PAN and Voter ID details to obtain loans from online lenders without physical verification.

The fraud came to light after an East Delhi resident discovered multiple loans against his PAN, adversely affecting his CIBIL score.

Investigators have identified around 50 individuals named Gaurav whose documents may have been misused, with the total fraud exceeding Rs 1 crore.

A simple online search to source identity documents of unsuspecting people and AI editing tools to digitally alter them -- this was the alleged modus operandi of two brothers from Gurugram to secure more than 70 loans worth over Rs 1 crore, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Chhabra (35) and his younger brother Shubham alias Divyang Chhabra (24), were arrested on September 29, the officer said.

Both brothers are class 10 dropouts, unemployed and live in Gurugram with their family, which includes Gaurav's wife and their mother, according to the officer.

Gurugram Brothers Arrested For Rs 1 Crore Loan Fraud

The brothers were allegedly engaged in this fraud since 2022, searching for identity documents of people with names similar to theirs and digitally tampering with them using artificial intelligence (AI) editing applications, police said. The duo then allegedly used the altered documents to secure loans from online lending companies that did not require physical verification.

Careful not to draw large amounts at once and rouse suspicion, they allegedly sought loans of Rs 1 lakh each and generated a monthly income of Rs 3-4 lakh through the fraud.

The accused allegedly altered names, photographs and other personal details from genuine identity documents to create fake KYC records and obtain loans from multiple banks and financial institutions online, they said.

How AI Tools Were Used To Create Fake KYC

"The case came to light after a resident of east Delhi's Patparganj approached the Cyber Police Station in East District, after discovering that multiple loans had been reflected against his PAN number despite him never having applied for or availed of them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

The complainant also found that his CIBIL score and creditworthiness had been adversely affected because of the loan accounts, he said.

Investigation revealed that more than 30 loans amounting to around Rs 7 lakh had allegedly been obtained using the complainant's PAN details. He had also been shown as a guarantor in multiple loan accounts involving around Rs 47 lakh, despite having no knowledge of or having consented to the transactions.

Police said the accused allegedly retained the complainant's original PAN number but digitally altered his name, father's name and photograph to make the document appear to belong to another person.

His Voter ID card was also allegedly tampered with by retaining his identity particulars but replacing his photograph with that of the alleged beneficiary. The altered documents were subsequently used to obtain mobile connections and other services, they said.

The investigation further revealed that around 14 SIM cards had allegedly been procured using such identity particulars between December 2022 and July 2023.

Victim's Discovery Triggers Police Investigation

Police said the accused allegedly searched for identity particulars and documents of people through online searches and used digital tools, including AI-based technology, to manipulate photographs and other details before preparing altered KYC documents.

The probe also indicated that the brothers had allegedly extended the same modus operandi using several other people's documents. Investigators have identified around 50 individuals named Gaurav whose identity documents were suspected to have been tampered with or misused to obtain loans.

The brothers allegedly possessed identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, carrying different addresses. They would furnish an address in Haryana while applying for a loan from a company based in Noida, and similarly use different addresses in other applications, apparently to avoid detection, police said.

Unravelling The Scale Of The Multi-Crore Scam

More than 70 suspected loan accounts have so far come to notice, with the aggregate amount allegedly obtained through such fraudulent means exceeding Rs 1 crore, police said, adding that the exact number of victims, loan accounts and financial institutions involved is being verified.

The loan amounts were allegedly disbursed into different bank accounts and subsequently transferred or utilised through various financial channels, they said.

Investigators are examining the complete financial trail to identify the ultimate beneficiaries and other possible associates.

The ongoing investigation is also examining whether the accused used the names and identity documents of their family members to secure loans, police said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Cyber Police Station, East District, on August 17, following which a team led by Inspector Pawan Yadav conducted a detailed analysis of banking records, loan applications, identity documents and digital evidence.

The accused have no previous criminal involvement, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify other victims and establish the complete extent of the alleged fraud.