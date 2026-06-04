Gurugram Civic Body Receives Bomb Threat, Later Declared Hoax

Gurugram authorities swiftly responded to a bomb threat email, allegedly from a pro-Khalistan group, targeting municipal offices and Hindu temples, which was later confirmed as a hoax after extensive searches.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters and mayor's office received a bomb threat email on Thursday.

The email, allegedly from a pro-Khalistan group, threatened blasts at government premises and Hindu temples, also referencing Operation Blue Star.

The threat also mentioned detonating IEDs on railway tracks between Chandigarh, Ambala, and Delhi.

Extensive search operations were conducted, leading to the evacuation of approximately 1,000 staff members from the premises.

The bomb scare was later declared a hoax after nothing suspicious was found, and Gurugram Police are investigating the sender.

The Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters and the mayor's office in Sector 34 here received a bomb threat email on Thursday, sending the staff into a tizzy, officials said.

The email, threatening blasts at the municipal corporation premises besides Hindu temples, was also received by offices of the deputy commissioner and sub-divisional magistrate of Gurugram. The threat triggered intensive search operations that went on for several hours. The bomb scare was later declared a hoax, after nothing suspicious was found, an official said.

Pro-Khalistan Group Allegedly Behind Threat

The threat mail, issued in the name of a pro-Khalistan group, allegedly proclaimed "Haryana will become Khalistan", also saying several temples are among targets. "IED blasts will occur at the Gurugram mayor and municipal corporation offices between 1:11 pm and 3:11 pm," the email read, also threatening to detonate IEDs on railway tracks between Chandigarh, Ambala and Delhi on June 5-6, cautioning citizens against travel and telling them to "protect their children".

The threat email, titled "Badla, badla, badla (revenge)" comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, and allegedly contains highly inflammatory references to the controversial military operation. The email claims people of Delhi and Haryana distributed sweets on the death of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a pro-Khalistan militant who was killed in the gunfight with Army personnel inside the Golden Temple on June 6, 1984. The email also threatened to target several prominent Hindu temples in Delhi and Haryana.

Extensive Search Operations Conducted

Following the receipt of the threat, the Gurugram municipal corporation office complex was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Employees and civilians on the premises were moved to safety. Police teams, dog squads and the bomb disposal units conducted a thorough search of the complex for several hours but nothing suspicious was found.

Satyabir Singh Rohilla, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the civic body said around 1,000 officials and staff members were present in the building at the time. The premises were fully evacuated immediately after the threaten email was received, but nothing suspicious was found after the search. A senior police officer confirmed that no suspicious object was found during the search of the premises. "We are investigating to identify the sender of the hoax email", he said.

The Gurugram Police have also alerted administrative officials of the concerned districts and states, and further investigation is underway, officials said.