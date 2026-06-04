HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pro-Khalistan Group Issues Bomb Threat To Gurugram Civic Body

Pro-Khalistan Group Issues Bomb Threat To Gurugram Civic Body

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 15:37 IST

x

Gurugram's municipal corporation headquarters faced a major security scare after receiving a bomb threat email, allegedly from a pro-Khalistan group, prompting immediate evacuation and a thorough search by security agencies.

Key Points

  • The Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters and mayor's office received a bomb threat via email on Thursday.
  • The threat was allegedly issued by a pro-Khalistan group, mentioning turning Haryana into Khalistan and avenging Darbar Sahib.
  • Police, including dog squads and bomb disposal units, rushed to the scene, and the entire government complex was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
  • The incident occurred two days before the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, conducted in June 1984.

The Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters and the mayor's office in Sector 34 here received a bomb threat on Thursday, sending the staff into a tizzy, police said. A search is currently underway as the authorities are sweeping the premises for suspicious objects or explosives, they added.

Police Response To Bomb Threat

The threat email brought police and security agencies on their toes, with personnel, dog squad, and bomb disposal units rushing to the civic body's Sector 34 office. As a precautionary measure, the entire government complex was evacuated, with both employees and civilians escorted out of the premises, police said.

 

"The threat was sent via email, and called for targeting the municipal corporation and the mayor's office," a senior police said. According to police, the threat was issued in the name of a pro-Khalistan group, and allegedly said, "We will turn Haryana into Khalistan. We will avenge Darbar Sahib." The threat email comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star conducted in June 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Security Alert In Punjab After Bomb Threat Email To Temples
Email threatens to blow up Golden Temple, security beefed up
Email threatens to blow up Golden Temple, security beefed up
Who is behind bomb threats to Golden Temple?
Who is behind bomb threats to Golden Temple?
Gurugram School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Investigate
Gurugram School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Investigate
Threat mail warns of 'blast in Parliament on Feb 13'
Threat mail warns of 'blast in Parliament on Feb 13'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Heartwarming! Vellore Teacher Dresses as a Clown to Welcome Students1:03

Heartwarming! Vellore Teacher Dresses as a Clown to...

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:56

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen Dharna Durga1:06

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO