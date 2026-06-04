Pro-Khalistan Group Issues Bomb Threat To Gurugram Civic Body

Gurugram's municipal corporation headquarters faced a major security scare after receiving a bomb threat email, allegedly from a pro-Khalistan group, prompting immediate evacuation and a thorough search by security agencies.

Key Points The Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters and mayor's office received a bomb threat via email on Thursday.

The threat was allegedly issued by a pro-Khalistan group, mentioning turning Haryana into Khalistan and avenging Darbar Sahib.

Police, including dog squads and bomb disposal units, rushed to the scene, and the entire government complex was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred two days before the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, conducted in June 1984.

The Gurugram municipal corporation headquarters and the mayor's office in Sector 34 here received a bomb threat on Thursday, sending the staff into a tizzy, police said. A search is currently underway as the authorities are sweeping the premises for suspicious objects or explosives, they added.

Police Response To Bomb Threat

The threat email brought police and security agencies on their toes, with personnel, dog squad, and bomb disposal units rushing to the civic body's Sector 34 office. As a precautionary measure, the entire government complex was evacuated, with both employees and civilians escorted out of the premises, police said.

"The threat was sent via email, and called for targeting the municipal corporation and the mayor's office," a senior police said. According to police, the threat was issued in the name of a pro-Khalistan group, and allegedly said, "We will turn Haryana into Khalistan. We will avenge Darbar Sahib." The threat email comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star conducted in June 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.