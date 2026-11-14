Gurugram: BJP Councillor, Father Attacked By In-Laws; Five Arrested

A BJP councillor and his father were allegedly assaulted by the councillor's in-laws in Gurugram, resulting in five arrests and highlighting the escalation of family disputes into violent confrontations.

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Key Points A BJP councillor and his father were allegedly assaulted by members of his in-laws' family in Gurugram.

Gurugram Police arrested five persons on Saturday evening in connection with the incident.

Councillor Pratham Vashishth and his father Praveen Chandra Vashishth were attacked with sharp-edged weapons, wooden clubs, and hockey sticks on November 13.

The councillor's father was allegedly struck on the head with the butt of a pistol, and both sustained injuries, now undergoing treatment.

The assault reportedly followed a dispute between the councillor and his wife about a year ago, leading to a discussion that escalated into violence.

A BJP councillor and his father were allegedly assaulted by the members of his in-laws' family, with Gurugram Police on Saturday evening arresting five persons in connection with the incident, officials said.

Councillor Pratham Vashishth and his father Praveen Chandra Vashishth, residents of a high-rise society in Sector 45 here, were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons, wooden clubs and hockey sticks at his in-laws' residence, police said.

The councillor's father was allegedly struck on the head with the butt of a pistol.

Both sustained injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Five Accused Arrested

Based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered at Sector 40 police station naming five persons, and the accused have been arrested.

The arrestees have been identified as Satbir Sharma (57), Praveen Sharma (53), Deepankar Sharma (22), Paras Sharma (31) and Deepak Sharma (36) -- all residents of Silokhra village in Gurugram.

Family Dispute Escalates To Violence

In his complaint, MCG councillor Pratham Vashishth said a dispute between him and his wife about a year ago had prompted her to shift back to her maternal home in October 2025.

On November 12, his father-in-law Satbir Sharma called his father and invited him to his home for a discussion. Subsequently, around 11:00 am on November 13, his father visited the in-laws, with the councillor accompanying him.

Soon after the conversation began, an argument broke out between the two sides. During this, Praveen Sharma and Deepak Sharma also arrived at the scene and allegedly attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon. Soon, others joined the assault.

Satbir Sharma allegedly struck the councillor's father on the head with the butt of a pistol, while the duo were beaten with hockey sticks and wooden clubs, the complainant said.

He further said that when he attempted to flee, the attackers chased him down with sticks, while some women from the family snatched away his mobile phone.

He later borrowed a phone from a passerby to alert the police control room. Subsequently, with assistance of locals, the father-son duo reached a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions for armed assault and aggravated criminal intimidation. The accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, a police spokesperson said.