Gurugram biker hit-and-run: Accused says 'lost control of the car'

A shocking road rage incident in Gurugram, where a woman biker was hit by a car and the video went viral, has prompted police action and sparked a debate over road safety and driver accountability.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A woman biker was struck by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, with the incident captured on her bike's camera and widely shared online.

The accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla, admitted to the collision but stated he fled the scene due to fear of being attacked by a group of motorcyclists.

Gurugram Police have initiated a suo motu case under rash driving and causing injury sections, forming special teams to apprehend Bainsla.

The victim, Siya, sustained minor injuries and plans to file a formal complaint, while her father alleges the collision was deliberate.

Both the accused and the victim's accounts differ regarding the circumstances leading to the collision and the behaviour of those involved.

A speeding car rammed into a woman biker on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, knocking her off the motorcycle and sending her skidding several metres along the road, police said on Monday, as the accused admitted the collision was his fault but denied deliberately hitting her and claimed he fled fearing an attack by a group of bikers.

Amid outrage over the incident after the victim shared a video of the collision on social media, the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, said he lost control of his car near a U-turn, resulting in the collision.

The incident took place on Sunday when the sports bike of the victim, who identified herself as Siya in social media posts, was allegedly struck from the side by a car driven by Bainsla while overtaking.

The impact knocked her off the two-wheeler and sent her skidding several metres along the road.

Siya escaped with minor injuries and later shared footage of the incident captured by a camera mounted on her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike.

Police Action And Investigation

Gurugram Police has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident after the video surfaced on social media and is registering a case against the accused driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (causing injury) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 56 police station, ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi said.

Police said the accused has been identified and three special teams have been formed to apprehend him.

Raids are being conducted at various locations, Joshi said, adding that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved.

No written complaint has been received from the victim so far, the ACP said.

Accused Driver's Account

Bainsla, a gym owner who describes himself as an international kabaddi player, told a news channel that he was travelling with his sister and two cousins when the incident occurred.

"I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," he told the news channel.

Bainsla claimed that about 20 to 22 motorcyclists had sped past him and he did not initially realise that a young woman was among them.

He said he had asked her and a man accompanying her to slow down.

"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said.

Bainsla said he initially told his brother that they should stop after the collision but changed his mind after the bikers allegedly began hurling abuses.

"My family was with me, so I feared they might beat us up if we stopped. I even stopped the car at a red light to speak to them and explained that it wasn't my fault. After that, my brother refused to stop there," he said.

"There isn't a single case against me from the past. Now, I am being harassed," he added.

Lawyer And Car Owner's Statements

Naveen Bainsla, the accused's lawyer, told reporters, "My client was returning from a relative's place in Delhi with his family. Around 25 riders were constantly overtaking my client; the woman was driving at 140-170 kmph when she took a right and my client took a left, which resulted in the collision."

The car is registered in the name of Manish, who said he was not driving it at the time and that his friend Kalyan had borrowed the vehicle.

"I work in the Army and yes, it is my vehicle. I was at work and my friend Kalyan Singh had borrowed my car," Manish said.

His uncle Kartar Poswal also said the car had been borrowed by Kalyan Bainsla, a resident of Tikri Gurjar village, who subsequently caused the accident.

He said the family was not aware of Bainsla's whereabouts.

Victim's Allegations And Future Action

According to Siya's social media post, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road when the car began following them.

She alleged that the occupants approached her and started misbehaving and, when she asked them to maintain their distance, asked her to stop the bike.

She also alleged that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated.

Siya said the car subsequently struck her motorcycle from the side while overtaking, causing her to fall.

The video shows the car hitting the bike and the motorcycle skidding for several metres.

Her father said he learnt about the incident through media reports as his daughter had not told him about it.

He alleged that the collision was deliberate and said it was also a matter of women's safety.

"We will soon lodge a complaint with the police, and strict action must be taken against such individuals," he said.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Siya said she would file an FIR with her lawyer by Monday evening and pursue legal action.

She also said she would not give interviews to news organisations and requested that her identity and face be kept private.

Bainsla has since deactivated his Instagram account following the controversy.

Gurugram Police said it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards road rage, reckless behaviour and unlawful conduct on the roads and that any such incident would be dealt with firmly in accordance with law.