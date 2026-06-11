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Gurugram Police Seize Motorcycle Over Rs 2.29 Lakh In Unpaid Fines

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 20:28 IST

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Gurugram Traffic Police have taken stringent action, impounding a motorcycle with a staggering 93 unpaid challans amounting to Rs 2.29 lakh, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on traffic violators and the importance of adhering to road safety regulations.

Key Points

  • Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a motorcycle for 93 unpaid traffic challans totalling Rs 2.29 lakh.
  • The bike was seized during a special enforcement drive targeting vehicles with long-pending fines.
  • Major violations included not wearing a helmet and breaching zebra crossing rules.
  • Police are also promoting awareness and enforcing the use of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).
  • Action is being taken against vehicle owners who have failed to clear traffic challans pending for more than 90 days.

A motorcycle carrying a staggering 93 unpaid traffic challans worth Rs 2.29 lakh was impounded by the Gurugram Traffic Police during a special enforcement drive on Thursday, officials said.

The bike was seized at the Sector 4/7 Chowk after traffic personnel discovered that dozens of challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, had remained unpaid for an extended period.

 

Gurugram Police Crack Down On Traffic Violations

According to police, traffic teams were conducting checking as part of a special challan enforcement drive when Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Madan Pal, along with Constable Robin and other personnel, stopped the motorcycle for inspection. Verification revealed that the two-wheeler had accumulated 93 pending challans, with the total outstanding penalty amount reaching Rs 2,29,000.

A senior traffic police officer said that most of the violations were related to riding without a helmet and breaching zebra crossing rules. "When the rider was asked to produce the vehicle-related documents, he failed to do so. Subsequently, the motorcycle was impounded and moved to the designated impound parking facility," the officer said.

Enforcement And Awareness Campaigns

The officer added that under an ongoing traffic police campaign, action is being taken against vehicle owners who have failed to clear traffic challans pending for more than 90 days. Besides the enforcement drive, police teams are also spreading awareness among motorists about pending challans and encouraging them to pay the fines on time.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Gurugram Traffic Police appealed to motorists to follow traffic regulations, clear pending challans promptly and ensure their vehicles are fitted with High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates. The spokesperson said vehicles without HSRP plates should not be driven as the plates help police identify criminal, anti-social and suspicious elements and facilitate effective law enforcement action.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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