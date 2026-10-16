Rajasthan Police Nabs Man In Rs 22 Lakh Job Scam

Rajasthan Police has apprehended a man in Gurugram linked to a sophisticated cyber fraud that swindled a Jaipur resident out of Rs 22 lakh through a fake overseas job offer.

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Key Points Rajasthan Police arrested Wasim Hussain from Gurugram on Friday for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case.

A Jaipur resident was cheated of Rs 22 lakh by fraudsters who promised a job abroad for his son, demanding various clearance charges.

The fraud began on May 3, 2024, when a woman using a Facebook profile befriended the complainant and initiated the scam.

Hussain allegedly provided three mule bank accounts that received approximately Rs 4.12 lakh of the defrauded amount.

The gang primarily targeted elderly people living alone through social media platforms.

Rajasthan Police has arrested a man from Gurugram for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud in which a Jaipur resident was cheated of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of providing foreign currency and securing a job abroad for his son, officials said on Friday.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

The accused, identified as Wasim Hussain, a resident of Bareilly, was arrested by the Central Cyber Police Station, Jaipur.

Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) Vijay Kumar Singh said the fraud began on May 3, 2024, when a woman using the Facebook profile name "Dion Marley" befriended the complainant.

She allegedly claimed to be an American citizen working as an accountant for a pharmaceutical company in England and promised to arrange a job abroad for the complainant's son.

The fraudsters subsequently persuaded the victim to transfer Rs 22 lakh into different bank accounts towards purported airport, customs, income tax and money-laundering clearance charges.

Police said members of the gang impersonated customs and other government officials, sent forged receipts through WhatsApp and allegedly threatened the victim when he refused to make further payments.

During the investigation, police found that Hussain had allegedly provided three mule bank accounts that received around Rs 4.12 lakh of the defrauded amount.

He allegedly transferred the money to other accounts or withdrew it through ATMs before handing it over to other gang members.

According to police, Hussain opened the accounts at the behest of his cousins, Murshad Hussain and Arshad Hussain, and handed over the ATM cards, passbooks, cheque books and linked SIM cards to them in return for a promised commission of Rs 70,000.

Police said the gang primarily targeted elderly people living alone through social media platforms.

Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify other members of the network, officials said.