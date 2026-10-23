How A GST Inspector Was Caught Red-Handed Accepting A Bribe

A Goods and Services Tax inspector in Gurugram has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe to issue a GST registration number, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public services.

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Key Points A female GST inspector in Gurugram was caught accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe on Friday.

The inspector, Shruti Rani, allegedly demanded the bribe to issue a GST registration number and approve a verification report.

A businessman complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau after Rani deliberately withheld his firm's GST application file.

The ACB set up a trap, providing the complainant with chemically treated currency notes to give to Rani.

Rani was caught red-handed at her office and booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Gurugram unit of the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught a female Goods and Services Tax inspector red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000, officials said on Friday.

The accused allegedly demanded the bribe from a businessman for issuing a GST registration number, they said.

GST Inspector Caught In Bribery Trap

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the local businessman had applied for a new GST number for his firm.

According to the businessman, despite the completion of the application process, the concerned GST inspector, Shruti Rani, was deliberately withholding the file. When the complainant approached Rani, she demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 for issuing the GST registration certificate and approving the verification report.

The businessman then filed a complaint with the ACB, which formed a team to corner the accused after preliminary investigation, the officials added.

ACB Operation Leads To Arrest

As part of a trap, the complainant was provided with chemically treated currency notes, which he gave to Rani at her office in Sector 32. As soon as she received the notes, the ACB team caught her red-handed and took her into custody.

"The accused has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. She will be produced before a local court for further proceedings," a senior ACB officer said.