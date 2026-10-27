Gurugram Police Intercept Drug Smugglers, Seize Ganja Worth Crores

Gurugram police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing 673 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.25 crore and arresting two individuals involved in an inter-state smuggling operation.

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Key Points Gurugram police arrested two men and seized 673 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.25 crore, from a truck on Tuesday.

The contraband was allegedly being transported from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, concealed beneath plastic granules.

The accused, identified as Sabir (34) and Sanawar (19), are in 10 days of police custody for questioning.

Preliminary interrogation revealed this was their third alleged operation, with the duo set to receive Rs 2 lakh for the consignment.

Police are actively questioning the arrested individuals to identify the source, recipients, and other members of the trafficking network.

Police have arrested two men and seized 673 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.25 crore from a truck in Gurugram, officials said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Drug Bust

The contraband, packed in 23 bags, was allegedly being transported from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan for supply, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by Sub-Inspector Arun, in-charge of Sector 65 unit, intercepted the Rajasthan-registered Tata truck and recovered the ganja during a search, police said.

During the inspection of the truck, it was revealed that the ganja had been concealed beneath bags of plastic granules for transportation.

The accused were identified as truck driver Sabir (34) and cleaner Sanawar (19), both residents of Rajasthan's Khairthal district.

A case has been registered against them under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station. A court remanded them to 10 days of police custody for questioning, officials said.

ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said preliminary interrogation revealed that Sabir allegedly owned the truck and employed Sanawar as a cleaner for Rs 20,000 a month. The duo was to receive Rs 2 lakh from associates for transporting the consignment, he said.

The accused had allegedly transported and supplied ganja concealed among plastic granules and other goods on two previous occasions and were carrying out the operation for the third time in Gurugram, Sharma said.

Police are questioning them about the source of the contraband, its intended recipients and other persons involved in the alleged trafficking network, he added.