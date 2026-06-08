Pakistan: Gunmen Ambush Police Convoy, Kill Two Suspects

Unidentified gunmen ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan's Hangu district, resulting in the deaths of two under-custody suspects and injuries to a police constable, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Two under-custody suspects were killed and a police constable injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan.

The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district while the police team was transporting suspects to jail.

The deceased suspects, identified as Dilshad and Amanullah alias TTP, were arrested in connection with a kidnapping, rape, and murder case.

Constable Safeer-ur-Rehman sustained injuries in the attack, and a search operation has been launched to trace the assailants who fled the scene.

Two under-custody suspects were killed and a police constable was injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

Attack On Police Convoy In Hangu

The incident occurred near Sarozai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district, police said. The police team was transporting suspects arrested in a kidnapping, rape, and murder case to jail when their vehicle came under attack, according to District Police Officer Tariq Habib.

The two detainees were identified as Dilshad, son of Sharif, and Amanullah alias TTP, police said. Constable Safeer-ur-Rehman sustained injuries in the attack and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the vehicle also suffered partial damage due to the intense exchange of fire, while the attackers managed to flee the scene. Following the incident, a heavy police contingent rushed to the area, cordoned off the surroundings, and launched a search-and-clearance operation to trace the assailants.