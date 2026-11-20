In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district allegedly murdered his wife with an axe over suspicions of infidelity, highlighting the tragic consequences of marital discord.

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Key Points A man allegedly hacked his 45-year-old wife to death with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Piparia village.

The accused, Shekhu Bhilala, suspected his wife Nori Bai of infidelity, which often led to quarrels.

The couple had three daughters and two sons.

A man allegedly hacked his 45-year-old wife to death with an axe while she was asleep at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district over suspicion about her character, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Piparia village under the Myana police station limits, about 30 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Hemant Pandey said.

The accused, Shekhu Bhilala, allegedly attacked his wife Nori Bai with an axe when the latter was sleeping on a cot, killing her on the spot, he said.

According to the police, the accused remained at the scene after the murder, and the police were subsequently alerted about the killing in the morning.

A preliminary probe has found that the accused suspected Nori Bai of infidelity, which often led to quarrels between the two. The couple had three daughters and two sons, police said.