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Gujarat University Ex-VC Returns Rs 14 Crore Amid Financial Irregularity Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 23, 2026 16:58 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Amidst mounting allegations of financial irregularities, former Gujarat University Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta has returned over Rs 14 crore from a centrally sponsored scheme, sparking further scrutiny into university finances and appointments.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Former Gujarat University VC Neerja Gupta resigned as Principal Investigator of the PMJVK scheme.
  • Gupta returned Rs 14.60 crore to the university, with an audit pending for the remaining Rs 2 crore.
  • The resignation and fund return follow allegations of financial irregularities and a multi-crore rupee scam by the NSUI.
  • 10 temporary appointees made by Gupta at Gujarat University were suspended due to alleged irregularities.
  • The controversy highlights scrutiny over central scheme funds and university appointments.

Amid allegations of financial irregularities in the city-based Gujarat University, its former Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta resigned from her position as the Principal Investigator for a centrally sponsored scheme and returned over Rs 14 crore in her possession to the university, an official said.

Gupta served as the principal investigator of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme at the university.

 

Details Of The Returned Funds

"A grant of Rs 16.53 crore was received and deposited into the account of the PMJVK principal investigator (PI) for Gujarat University (and ex-vice chancellor) Neerja Gupta. On August 11, she submitted her resignation as the PMJVK PI via email to the Registrar," Gujarat University's in-charge Vice Chancellor Jagdish Joshi said on Wednesday.

"After accounting for expenses incurred, she returned the remaining Rs 14.60 crore to Gujarat University in the form of a demand draft. The university then deposited this amount into the new Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) account on September 10," he said.

For the remaining Rs 2 crore, an audit will be conducted and submitted to the university, he said.

Allegations And Suspensions

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a student wing of the Congress, earlier alleged a multi-crore rupee scam involving Gupta as the then VC of Gujarat University. NSUI activists staged a protest demanding the resignation of GU registrar Piyush Patel.

Gupta completed her three-year term as the university's VC in July this year. But even after her tenure came to an end, she continued to hold the position as the principal investigator of the central scheme.

Notably, 10 temporary appointees at Gujarat University, whose appointment was made by Gupta, were suspended on the recommendation of an inquiry committee constituted to look into alleged irregularities that caused loss worth crores to the university exchequer.

These include the Group CEO of Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council -- a startup incubator located at Gujarat University; CEO of the Institute of Defence Studies and Research Foundation (IDSRF) at Gujarat University; and Senior Vice President of Atal Incubation Centre at the university.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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