Ahmedabad police have successfully busted a sophisticated counterfeit currency racket, arresting two individuals and recovering 1,666 fake notes after a trader was duped of Rs 40 lakh in a fraudulent 'angadia' transaction.

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Key Points Ahmedabad police arrested Rahul Singh Thakur and Malchand Sharma for their alleged involvement in a counterfeit currency racket.

The case emerged after a trader was defrauded of Rs 40 lakh in fake notes during an 'angadia' transaction in Mehsana on Tuesday.

Police set up a trap in Ahmedabad on Thursday, apprehending the accused with 1,666 imitation notes, each bearing phrases like 'Children Bank of India'.

The fake bundles also had labels resembling ICICI Bank, allegedly affixed to make them appear genuine.

Further investigation is underway, with additional individuals named in the FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police in Gujarat's Ahmedabad have arrested two persons allegedly involved in a counterfeit currency racket, after a fraud came to light in which a trader was duped of Rs 40 lakh through delivery of fake notes in Mehsana, officials said on Friday.

Key Arrests In Counterfeit Currency Case

The accused, identified as Rahul Singh Thakur (23), a resident of Delhi, and Malchand Sharma (30), from Rajasthan's Bikaner district, were arrested near a petrol pump in Ahmedabad on Thursday after a trap was laid by the police with the help of a businessman.

The case came to light after a trader, complainant Riken Patel's relative, was allegedly cheated of Rs 40 lakh in an 'angadia' (traditional courier and money transfer service provider) transaction in Unjha town of Mehsana district on Tuesday, the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Ghatlodiya police station said.

The trader's representatives received eight bundles, purportedly containing Rs 5 lakh each. However, these notes were later found to be fake.

Patel, a businessman based in Gandhinagar, said his maternal uncle, Rohitkumar Patel who runs a trading firm in Mehsana's Unjha, was expecting Rs 40 lakh from a business associate in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The payment was allegedly arranged through an online 'angadia' firm.

Unravelling The Angadia Scam

Following the fraud, the complainant's family decided to coordinate another cash delivery to Ahmedabad to identify and apprehend those involved in the alleged racket, police officials said.

A trap was planned with the help of Ghatlodiya police after a person contacted the complainant's father over WhatsApp and informed him that the payment had arrived, they said.

The two accused, Thakur and Sharma arrived near Parasnagar petrol pump in the city carrying bags and began showing bundles of notes to Riken and his father.

Police apprehended both accused with 17 bundles containing a total of 1,666 imitation notes from a bag carried by Thakur, the FIR said.

The Fake Notes Uncovered

Each bundle contained 98 notes in 500 denominations bearing the words 'Children Bank of India', 'Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank' and 'Five Hundred Coupon', the FIR noted.

The bundles also carried labels resembling those of ICICI Bank, allegedly affixed to make them appear genuine, it added.

Tracing The Racket's Network

During questioning, Sharma allegedly told police that his brother, Gajanan Sharma, who resides in Noida, had introduced him to a person named Dhanraj.

The latter allegedly instructed the two accused to collect the bundles from a person named Varun at a railway station in Delhi and deliver them to the complainant's father Narendra Patel in Ahmedabad. The accused were offered Rs 5,000 each for the task, they said.

Apart from Rahul and Malchand, a case has been registered against Gajanan, Dhanraj and Varun under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation into the racket and the roles of the accused is underway.