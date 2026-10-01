Gujarat to honour flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for heroic act

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is set to receive the prestigious 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his extraordinary bravery in thwarting a co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight, saving 174 lives.

IMAGE: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photograph: Courtesy Smit Machchhar on X

Key Points Indian pilot Smit Machchhar will receive the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his exceptional bravery.

Captain Machchhar heroically thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight, saving 174 passengers.

Despite being stabbed during the incident, his quick thinking and courage prevented a major catastrophe.

The Gujarat government and Chief Minister Patel have praised his actions, highlighting his contribution to the state and nation's pride.

Special prayers for Captain Machchhar's speedy recovery and long life are being held at the revered Somnath temple.

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight despite being stabbed, will be awarded the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for his indomitable bravery.

Captain Machchhar, who is being treated in Saudi Arabia, is being hailed for his heroic act that saved several lives, drawing high praise from all sections of society.

A special prayer has also been organised at the famous Somnath temple for his speedy recovery.

Gujarat Honours Heroic Pilot

"The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers-a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," Patel said in a post on X.

"This valiant son of Gujarat has brought glory to the state of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride," he further said.

Award For Exceptional Bravery

To honour his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the state will bestow the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' upon Captain Smit Machchhar, Patel announced.

"The entire state is praying for his swift recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation's citizens are with him," he said.

Nationwide Support And Prayers

Officials said the pilot belongs to Gujarat, but his family had shifted to Mumbai long ago.

Meanwhile, a special prayer was held at the Somnath temple for the pilot's health and long life, while the shrine management has initiated a 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Japa' ritual.

"The Somnath temple trust has organised a special grand worship for the health and long life of the nation's pride, brave pilot Smit Machchhar," the temple posted on its X account with a video of the prayers.

Preventing A Catastrophe

"During the flight to Tel Aviv, displaying indomitable courage, wisdom, and unparalleled dedication to duty, he foiled a cruel conspiracy like 9/11 and saved precious lives," it said.

In another post on X, Patel tagged the Somnath temple's prayer post and said, "From Lord Somnath, the God of Gods, we pray that He swiftly restores our valiant hero to full health and grants him long life."