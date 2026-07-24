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Gujarat Rain Fury: Cities Under Water

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: July 24, 2026 11:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Relentless monsoon rains have submerged roads, homes and public spaces across various cities of Gujarat bringing normal life to a standstill.

Swollen rivers and overflowing drains have left thousands grappling with waterlogged streets and damaged infrastructure.

Authorities remain on high alert as floodwaters continue to affect several parts of the state.

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: Heavy rainfall triggered the overflow of the Auranga river, causing severe flooding in several parts of Valsad city as roads, shops and homes are submerged, July 23, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Gujarat Floods

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: Vehicles submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: A temple remains partially submerged as the Kaveri river flows above the danger mark following incessant rainfall, creating a flood-like situation in Navsari. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: A view of an inundated area following heavy rainfall in Navsari. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: The Limbayat Meethi Khadi area in Surat remains waterlogged following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: Residents wade through waterlogged roads in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: Vehicles and cyclists wade through waterlogged streets in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: Vehicles are stuck on a flooded road in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: Women wade through water as streets are flooded after torrential rain in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Gujarat Floods

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Gujarat Floods

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: A man pushes his autorickshaw on a flooded road in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: A man pushes his scooter through a flooded street in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: A commuter helps another woman after she falls due to the force of floodwaters while wading through a waterlogged street in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: A car gets stuck on a waterlogged road at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Gujarat Floods

IMAGE: Commuters and locals pass through a waterlogged area in the old city following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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