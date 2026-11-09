Diwali Firecracker Dispute Leads To Attack, Self-Defence Firing In Ahmedabad

A festive Diwali celebration in Ahmedabad turned violent when a dispute over firecracker bursting led to an attack on a residential society, culminating in injuries, self-defence firing, and subsequent police arrests.

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Key Points A residential society in Ahmedabad was attacked by a group following an argument over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night.

The dispute began on November 6 when residents objected to firecrackers being set off outside their apartment.

On Diwali night, the group returned with 20-25 people, leading to a violent confrontation where residents were assaulted with sticks.

During the clash, a resident fired three rounds into the air with a licensed pistol in self-defence.

Fourteen individuals have been booked, with four arrested and three minors detained by Bodakdev police.

Some members of a residential society in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city were injured after a group of people attacked them following an argument over the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, the incident also witnessing firing in the air in self-defence, a police official said on Monday.

Diwali Night Confrontation

A group of people armed with sticks assaulted some members of a residential society on Sunday night after the latter objected to them bursting firecrackers on a public road outside their apartment, leaving four of them with injuries, the Bodakdev police station official said.

In his complaint, Jigar Patel, a resident of Empire Skyview Apartment on Science City Road, said some men were bursting firecrackers outside his building on the night of November 6.

When the firecrackers started coming towards the residents, the complainant asked them to stop, leading to an altercation,

The men reluctantly left the area at the time. However, on Diwali night, they returned with 20-25 persons and began recklessly setting off firecrackers, with 'rockets' flying toward the society members, as per the complaint.

When the residents asked them to stop, they refused and continued setting off fireworks, which led to an argument, resulting in the group attacking the residents with sticks and clubs.

Some of the residents sustained injuries, including one who suffered head wounds.

Amid the clash, a resident fired three rounds into the air with his licensed pistol in self-defence, the FIR registered at Bodakdev police station stated.

Fourteen named and unnamed persons have been booked, the official said. Four were arrested and three minors have been detained, he added.

The police reconstructed the incident with the accused at the same spot, the official said.