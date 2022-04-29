News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in police officer assault case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in police officer assault case

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani was granted bail by a court in Assam's Barpeta district on Friday in a case related to the alleged assault of a woman police officer.

IMAGE: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Barpeta district and sessions judge Paresh Chakraborty granted bail to Mevani on a personal recognisance (PR) bond of Rs 1,000 in the case filed at the Barpeta Road police station.

 

The court had heard Mevani's lawyer and the public prosecutor on Thursday on the bail application and reserved the order for Friday.

The Dalit leader was arrested in this case on Monday soon after he was released on bail in another case in Kokrajhar district.

Mevani, an Independent MLA backed by the Congress, was first arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat, and was brought to Kokrajhar for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is alleged that he assaulted the woman officer when she was accompanying him from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar along with senior police officials.

In this case, he was booked under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) and 354 (using criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty).

The court had Tuesday sent him to five days in police custody. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi Tweet: Jignesh Mevani sent to custody in Assam
Modi Tweet: Jignesh Mevani sent to custody in Assam
Jignesh Mevani arrested over tweet on Modi
Jignesh Mevani arrested over tweet on Modi
Why this man worries Modi and Shah
Why this man worries Modi and Shah
HC to hear bail pleas of Khalid, Imam together
HC to hear bail pleas of Khalid, Imam together
China to permit 'some' Indian students to return
China to permit 'some' Indian students to return
IPL: Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL Rahul
IPL: Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL Rahul
Indira asked Rahul to 'take charge' after her death
Indira asked Rahul to 'take charge' after her death
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mevani sent to 5-day police custody in assault case

Mevani sent to 5-day police custody in assault case

PM tweet row: Mevani rearrested hrs after getting bail

PM tweet row: Mevani rearrested hrs after getting bail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances