Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police

April 21, 2022 08:55 IST
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from a Circuit House in Gujarat's Palanpur late Wednesday night.

IMAGE: Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from a Circuit House in Palanpur. Photograph: ANI

He was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

The reason behind the arrest of Mevani is not clear yet.

 

Mevani's aides say they haven't been given a copy of the FIR

"Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," they said.

Mevani is the MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam. He is an independent MLA, but has extended support to the Congress.

Jignesh Mevani: BJP is afraid of me
Mevani not responsible for Bhima-Koregaon violence: Union minister
'Are only lower caste politicians corrupt?'
'Don't make someone's day worse if...'
Will Arjun Make His IPL Debut Today?
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
Top Performers: Delhi's Spin Trio
The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why this man worries Modi and Shah

Why this man worries Modi and Shah

Jignesh Mevani is busy fighting the good fight

Jignesh Mevani is busy fighting the good fight

