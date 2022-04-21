Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police from a Circuit House in Gujarat's Palanpur late Wednesday night.

IMAGE: Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from a Circuit House in Palanpur. Photograph: ANI

He was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

The reason behind the arrest of Mevani is not clear yet.

Mevani's aides say they haven't been given a copy of the FIR

"Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," they said.

Mevani is the MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam. He is an independent MLA, but has extended support to the Congress.