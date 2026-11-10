Gujarat Father Strangles Daughter Over Inter-Caste Relationship

In a tragic incident highlighting societal pressures, a father in Anand, Gujarat, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 21-year-old daughter over her inter-caste relationship, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

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Key Points A father in Anand, Gujarat, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangling his 21-year-old daughter.

The alleged murder occurred in the early hours of November 9, stemming from the father's disapproval of her inter-caste relationship.

The father, Kaushalkumar Patel, initially claimed his daughter died by suicide, but a post-mortem confirmed strangulation.

Police produced Patel before a court on Tuesday, where he was sent to judicial custody.

A man has been arrested in the district for allegedly strangling his 21-year-old daughter over her inter-caste relationship with a youth, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Metpur village in Khambhat taluka of Anand, an official said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Kaushalkumar Patel allegedly killed his daughter Saniya by strangling her with a dupatta in the early hours of November 9 while other members of the family were asleep, said inspector P J Bantva of Khambhat Town Police Station.

Kaushalkumar had been opposing his daughter's relationship with a boy from the village for around one year on the grounds that he was from a different caste and earned a paltry income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month, Bantva said.

He once again tried to persuade Saniya to end her relationship in the early hours of November 9. When she refused, Patel got angry and allegedly strangled her in the kitchen, said the inspector.

Investigation And Arrest

Family members initially claimed that she had died by suicide. But doctors at the civil hospital found the circumstances of her death suspicious and recommended a post-mortem examination which established strangulation, Bantva said.

"During the investigation, the accused confessed to killing his daughter. He was then arrested," the official said.

Saniya was a commerce graduate and pursuing some course, he said.

Police produced Patel before a court on Tuesday and sought his remand, but the court rejected the plea and sent him in judicial custody.