Gruesome Murder In Surat: Co-Worker Decapitated Over Wage Row

Discover the shocking details of a gruesome murder in Surat, Gujarat, where a man was arrested for allegedly killing and decapitating his co-worker following a prolonged wage dispute.

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Key Points A man was arrested in Surat for allegedly killing his co-worker over a wage dispute.

The accused, Sachitrakumar Narendra Bal, later decapitated the victim's body to hide his identity.

Police found the headless body on Tuesday and later recovered the severed head nearly three kilometres away.

Bal confessed to killing Sanjay on November 1 after suspecting wage deductions for seven months.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Gujarat Police Act.

Police have arrested a man in Gujarat's Surat for allegedly killing his co-worker over a wage dispute and decapitating the body two days later to conceal the victim's identity, an official said on Thursday.

During the probe, the police found that the 54-year-old accused, Sachitrakumar Narendra Bal, had dumped the severed head of the victim nearly three kilometres away from where the torso was recovered, he said.

Investigation Uncovers Gruesome Details

"On Tuesday, the surveillance staff found the headless body of an unidentified man, aged between 30 and 35 years, inside the CNI Church Cemetery on Katargam-Vastadevdi Road in Surat's Katargam area," inspector L R Gohil said.

Based on CCTV footage and information gathered from local residents, police identified the accused and found that he was a loom worker hailing from Odisha and currently residing in Railway Rahat Colony here, he said.

The Railway Rahat Colony is located adjacent to the cemetery wall.

During interrogation, Bal identified the victim as Sanjay, his co-worker at a loom unit in Katargam GIDC, and confessed to committing the murder.

Wage Dispute Led To Fatal Confrontation

"Police arrested Bal on Wednesday and initiated legal proceedings against him," Gohil said.

The accused and Sanjay had been working for the past seven months, a release issued by the police said.

Bal worked as a testing operator, while Sanjay was engaged in binding work.

Since the workers stayed at the unit round-the-clock, Sanjay maintained a notebook recording the work done by other workers and their accounts, it said.

Police said Bal suspected that Sanjay was deducting Rs 160 from his daily wages as the latter earned more than him. He alleged the deductions had been made for the past seven months, leading to resentment and frequent disputes between the duo.

Accused Confesses To Murder And Decapitation

On November 1, Bal allegedly brought Sanjay to his house and killed him around 2 pm by inflicting a blow with a sharp-edged weapon, suspected to have been a sickle, to his neck, the release said.

Later that night, he stuffed the body into a sack, jumped over the boundary wall of the adjoining cemetery, and dumped it inside the premises, it said.

On Tuesday, Bal allegedly returned to the spot, severed the victim's head from the torso using a sharp-edged weapon and threw it near the railway tracks below the Katargam Alkapuri Bridge, around three km from the cemetery, police said.

Acting on Bal's disclosure, police recovered the severed head from near the railway tracks below the bridge, the release said.

Police registered a case at the Katargam police station under sections 103 (1) (punishment for murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.