A 42-year-old Gujarat man, Mukesh L Belani, has been apprehended in Maharashtra for an alleged Rs 11.10-crore land fraud case involving a Delhi businessman and a disputed Uttarakhand land deal.

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Key Points Gujarat-based Mukesh L Belani, 42, was arrested in Khopoli, Maharashtra, for an alleged Rs 11.10-crore land deal cheating case.

Belani was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court and had a Rs 50,000 reward announced for information leading to his arrest.

The case was registered on May 27, 2025, following a complaint by Delhi-based businessman Rishi Pal Bansal, who was allegedly cheated in a land transaction in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

The accused allegedly promised substantial profits from land resale but delivered disputed land and failed to return the money.

Belani is also implicated in four other cheating and fake currency cases across Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

A 42-year-old Gujarat-based man, wanted in an alleged Rs 11.10-crore cheating case involving a Delhi businessman over a land deal in Uttarakhand, has been apprehended from Maharashtra's Khopoli, where he had been hiding for over a year, police said on Monday.

Gujarat Man Arrested In Rs 11 Crore Land Fraud Case

The accused, Mukesh L Belani, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest, they said.

Police tracked him down to Khopoli, around 90 km from Mumbai, following an operation spanning over a month.

The case was registered at Subhash Place police station on May 27, 2025, following a complaint by Delhi-based businessman Rishi Pal Bansal, who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 11,10,20,000 by four people on the pretext of a land transaction in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, they said.

According to the complaint, the accused approached Bansal in May 2024 and persuaded him to invest in the purchase of 20 bighas of land in Khatakheri village, promising substantial profits through its subsequent resale.

Details Of The Uttarakhand Land Deal Scam

Agreements to sell were executed and the complainant allegedly made payments through cash and banking channels. However, he later discovered that the land was disputed and that there were discrepancies between the land shown to him and the actual property offered for sale. The promised resale deal also did not materialise, police said.

Despite repeated demands, the accused allegedly failed to return the money, following which an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the directions of a court, they said.

During the investigation, Belani allegedly evaded arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Rohini court on May 23 this year. A reward of Rs 50,000 was subsequently announced by the Delhi Police Commissioner on June 16, they said.

Police said the accused had abandoned his residence in Vadodara and was frequently changing locations in Khopoli. He was also allegedly using a SIM card registered in another person's name to avoid detection and had kept himself away from his family.

How Police Tracked Down The Proclaimed Offender

Police used technical surveillance and intelligence inputs to trace his movements from Vadodara to Mumbai and subsequently to Khopoli, where he was apprehended, they said.

During interrogation, Belani allegedly disclosed that he and his associates targeted financially well-off businessmen by promising handsome short-term returns through land purchase and resale deals.

They would gain the victims' confidence, execute agreements and collect money before allegedly disappearing without completing the promised resale transaction, police said.

Accused Linked To Multiple Cheating And Fake Currency Cases

Belani is also allegedly involved in four other cheating and fake currency cases registered in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. In one of the cases registered in Vadodara in 2019, fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 7 lakh were recovered, they added.

He was produced before a court in Maharashtra, which granted him three days' transit remand to facilitate his transfer to Delhi. Further legal proceedings are underway.