A property dispute in Rajkot, Gujarat, escalated into a horrific double murder when a 35-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his cousin and the cousin's wife to death, leading to his arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A 35-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his cousin and the latter's wife to death in Rajkot district over a property dispute.

The accused, Ashok Ghodakiya, was arrested for the attack that occurred in Jangvad village on Thursday.

The victims, Prakash Ghodakiya and his wife Vilas, were assaulted with a heavy wooden log; Vilas died the same day, and Prakash died during treatment on Friday.

The accused reportedly attacked relatives after entering their house armed with a log and threatening them.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation.

A 35-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his cousin and the latter's wife to death and injured two other family members over a property dispute in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Brutal Attack

The police have arrested the accused, Ashok Ghodakiya, in connection with the brutal attack that occurred in Jangvad village of Jasdan taluka on Thursday, an official said.

Ashok Ghodakiya allegedly assaulted his relatives with a heavy wooden log, killing his cousin Prakash Ghodakiya and his wife Vilas, Rajkot Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar said.

While Vilas succumbed to her head injuries the same day, Prakash died during treatment on Friday, he said.

According to a first information report, the accused came to the victims' house in Jangvad armed with a large log and began hurling abuses and threatened to kill them.

Ashok allegedly attacked one of his female relatives first, and proceeded to bludgeon the victims when they intervened, police said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, and the Gujarat Police Act, Gurjar said.