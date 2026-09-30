Gujarat High Court Slams Journalist For Hiding Bail Plea

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Journalist Ravi Nair faced a stern reprimand from the Gujarat High Court for his lack of transparency regarding a bail application in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises, highlighting the judiciary's expectation of full disclosure.

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Key Points The Gujarat High Court reprimanded journalist Ravi Nair for not disclosing his bail application in a lower court while seeking an urgent hearing in the High Court.

Nair was arrested after a non-bailable warrant was issued for his failure to appear in an appeal against his conviction in a defamation case.

A Mansa court had previously sentenced Nair to one year imprisonment in a criminal defamation suit filed by Adani Enterprises over his tweets and articles.

The High Court disposed of Nair's plea, citing the Supreme Court's emphasis on full disclosure by parties invoking extraordinary jurisdiction.

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday reprimanded journalist Ravi Nair for seeking an urgent hearing on his plea against arrest in a criminal defamation suit filed by Adani Enterprises, without disclosing that he had also approached a lower court for bail.

A single bench of Justice MK Thakkar disposed of his plea, noting that a sessions court had already granted him bail last week.

The bench came down heavily on Nair's counsel for seeking an urgent hearing in the high court on September 19, without disclosing before it the fact that he had also approached the sessions court for his client's bail.

"As settled law held by the apex court...a party invoking extraordinary jurisdiction of this court is expected to approach the court with utmost candour, frankness and openness. Such a party is under obligation to disclose all material facts without any reservation, even if such facts are adverse to its case," the HC noted in the order.

Journalist's Arrest And Bail Proceedings

On September 24, a Gandhinagar-based appellate court released Nair on bail, a week after he was arrested following a non-bailable warrant issued against him for failing to personally appear during a hearing in an appeal against conviction in the criminal defamation case.

Following his arrest, his lawyers moved a plea before the HC seeking quashing of the sessions court order whereby his plea for cancellation of the non-bailable warrant against him was rejected, leading to his arrest.

Nair's lawyer had at the same time moved a plea before the same appellate court seeking bail, which was granted vide an order dated September 24.

In its order, the HC said that following the development, the court refrains from passing any order on merits of the matter and making any observation with regard to the impugned order, thereby disposing of the petition.

Background Of The Defamation Case

On February 10 this year, a Mansa court in Gandhinagar sentenced the journalist to one year of imprisonment in the criminal defamation suit filed by Adani Enterprises on September 3, 2021 over certain tweets and articles attributed to him.

Nair challenged his conviction in an appellate court in Gandhinagar, which granted him bail on March 9, 2026, on the condition that he remains present during the hearing of his appeal.

He, however, could not remain personally present during the hearing held on September 3 due to poor health, as he has to travel from his native state Keralam, his lawyers said.

The appellate court rejected his plea for exemption from personal appearance and issued a non-bailable warrant against him. On September 17, the court directed that the petitioner be taken into custody, and he was accordingly sent to jail.