Decoy Operation Exposes Gym Operator's Blackmail Scheme

Discover how a cunning decoy operation by female police officers led to the arrest of a Surendranagar gym operator accused of blackmailing and extorting young women with false claims of hidden cameras.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A gym operator in Surendranagar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing and extorting young women.

The accused, Aamin Multani, falsely claimed to have private photos and videos of women from hidden cameras in changing rooms.

Female police officers conducted a decoy operation, joining the gym as members to gather evidence before his arrest.

Police seized electronic devices, including pen drives, and are examining recovered photos and videos with FSL.

Multani faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for extortion, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

A gym operator from Gujarat's Surendranagar city has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting young women by claiming that he had captured their private photos using hidden cameras, police said on Thursday.

To ensure that the 34-year-old accused, Aamin Multani, did not destroy evidence, female cops joined the gym as members and ran a decoy operation before exposing him, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Premsukh Delu said.

Decoy Operation Uncovers Blackmail Scheme

Police have seized several electronic devices, including four pen drives, bank cheques and documents from the premises, he said.

Delu said the case started unravelling after he received an anonymous letter sharing details of alleged illegal activities at the gym. A team was then formed under the leadership of Surendranagar Division ASP Vedika Bhiyani, he said.

"The letter made multiple allegations, primarily concerning illegitimate demands by Multani and his inappropriate behaviour towards women and girls attending the gym," Delu said.

Police then carried out a decoy operation at the gym to gather digital evidence, the SP said.

False Claims And Threats

"We feared that if he was tipped off, he would destroy his mobile devices and the digital evidence. To prevent this, the ASP and her team set up a decoy operation, joined the gym, and subsequently called other teams to conduct a raid," he said.

The anonymous letter alleged that Multani would harass, blackmail and extort young women, saying he had shot their private photos and videos.

"He would pressure the girls at the gym (to accept his demands) and, if they didn't comply, he would threaten them by claiming that cameras were installed in the changing rooms and that he had taken their photos and videos," Delu said.

However, a search of the changing rooms by a forensic team found no such cameras, he said. "He was simply using fear to make inappropriate demands," Delu said.

Investigation And Charges

Police are examining the photographs and videos recovered from the pen drives with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to establish whether they are genuine or morphed, the official said.

During the search, police also seized five mobile phones, one Bluetooth device, two SIM cards, 70 bank cheques, nine Aadhaar cards and three account books. The official said Multani allegedly ran an illegal money-lending business.

Multani, who is in custody, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning extortion, assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment and serious criminal intimidation, he said.

As the gym was allegedly operating without the necessary permissions, the Surendranagar civic body has sealed the premises and disconnected its electricity supply, he said.

"This entire matter came to light because of a single, alert anonymous letter. I appeal to all women and girls: if any such illegal activity or harassment occurs, contact the police immediately without fear. The police will take strict action," he said.