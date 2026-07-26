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How Drones Are Revolutionising Flood Rescue In Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk July 26, 2026 21:03 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how a Mehsana-based startup's drone technology is playing a pivotal role in evacuating stranded individuals and delivering essential supplies during the recent devastating floods in Gujarat.

Key Points

  • Mehsana-based startup Prime UAV deployed drones for flood rescue in Dholka, Ahmedabad.
  • Drones provided crucial surveillance, even at night, and delivered food and water to inaccessible areas.
  • The technology aided local administration and relief personnel in evacuating stranded individuals.
  • Prime UAV, accredited by DPIIT, specialises in drone services for surveillance, mapping, and rescue.
  • The Army also conducted extensive rescue missions, evacuating over 790 people from flood-hit regions in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Amid floods caused by the recent torrential rains in Gujarat, a drone rescue team of a Mehsana-based startup helped carry out the evacuation of stranded people in Dholka of Ahmedabad district, joined by local administration, according to a release issued by the state government. The water-logging had left several people stranded in various areas and schools. A drone rescue team of Mehsana-based startup Prime UAV left for the scene to help evacuate them, the release quoted its founder-CEO Pradeep Patel as saying.

Drone Technology Aids Flood Rescue

It said that as rescue vehicles could not access flooded areas at some spots, a Prime UAV team, along with the local administration and relief personnel, reached the main points on tractors and boats. The drone surveillance was carried out even in the pitch-dark of the night, enabling rescue operations.

 

The drones continuously monitored the situation and dropped food and water packets in special payload waterproof boxes. The material was safely delivered from the air to areas where boats or tractors could not reach directly, Patel said. "Modern technology is used to save lives in times of disaster. As soon as we were informed that people were trapped in flood waters in Dholka, our team reached with drones and started relief operations," he added.

Prime UAV's Role And Broader Relief Efforts

Launched in Mehsana in 2019, Prime UAV is accredited by the Centre's DPIIT. It provides customised drone products as per the needs of customers as well as services for surveillance, mapping and rescue operations.

Incessant rains battered south Gujarat on July 21 and 22, and covered several parts of the state during the next few days. The Army has carried out rescue missions in flood-hit districts of south Gujarat, Ahmedabad, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, evacuating more than 790 stranded people from inundated and inaccessible areas, officials said earlier on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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gujarat floodsdrone rescueprime uavdisaster managementahmedabad dholka

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