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How Ahmedabad Customs Foiled A Major Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Bid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 22:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ahmedabad Customs officials have made a significant drug bust at Ahmedabad airport, seizing over 13 kg of high-potency hydroponic ganja and arresting two passengers who arrived from Bangkok.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two passengers, Mohammed Akeel Sheikh and Kaniz Zahera Momin, were arrested on Sunday at Ahmedabad airport.
  • Over 13 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at approximately Rs 13 crore, was seized from their trolley bags.
  • The arrests were made by the Air Intelligence Unit of Ahmedabad Customs after the passengers arrived from Bangkok.
  • The duo faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with further investigation underway.
  • Hydroponic ganja is cannabis grown without soil, often associated with higher potency.

Two passengers were arrested with over 13 kg of hydroponic ganja, concealed in polythene packets inside trolley bags, at Ahmedabad airport, a Customs official said on Sunday.

Ahmedabad Customs Intercepts Drug Smugglers

The arrested passengers have been identified as Mohammed Akeel Sheikh (31) and Kaniz Zahera Momin (29), both residents of Surat, an official said.

 

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, Ahmedabad Customs, intercepted Sheikh and Momin after they arrived from Bangkok by Flight No. TG-343, an official release stated.

"During X-ray screening of the passengers' check-in bags, a suspicious image was noticed. On detailed examination, 14 vacuum-sealed packets were found in their trolley bags," it said.

Preliminary testing confirmed that the recovered substance was hydroponic ganja. The total weight of the contraband was 13.012 kg, it said. The banned substance could fetch around Rs 13 crore in the illicit drug market, said a source.

The passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Hydroponic ganja is cannabis grown without soil, using nutrient-rich water solutions. Such ganja is sometimes associated with higher potency.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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