Gujarat Police To Dedicate Two Hours Daily For Public Grievances

Gujarat's Director General of Police, G S Malik, has implemented a significant state-wide directive requiring all police officers to dedicate daily hours to public grievance redressal, ensuring citizen-centric policing and timely resolution of complaints.

Key Points Gujarat DGP G S Malik mandated all police officers to dedicate two hours daily (12 pm-2 pm) for public grievance redressal.

Police inspectors are directed to be available at their stations from 4 pm-6 pm daily to meet visitors and address concerns.

General complaints must be resolved within 15 days, while complex cases like economic offences or corruption have a six-week deadline.

The directive aims to enhance citizen-centric policing and reduce the need for citizens to approach higher offices for justice.

Police offices must maintain a dedicated register for all complaints and register FIRs immediately if a cognisable offence is found during preliminary inquiry.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) G S Malik on Thursday issued a state-wide order mandating police officers at every level to devote two hours every day in their offices exclusively to public grievance redressal and take necessary action.

The top cop also mandated that general complaints must be resolved within a maximum of 15 days, while those relating to economic offences, matrimonial and family disputes, medical negligence and corruption must be disposed of within six weeks.

Malik, a 1993-batch IPS officer, took charge as the state DGP on Monday.

As per the DGP's order, all senior police officers, including police commissioners, superintendents of police, and joint, additional, deputy and assistant police commissioners, must remain present in their offices every day from 12 noon to 2 pm to meet citizens, hear their grievances, and initiate necessary legal action on written applications.

Enhancing Citizen-Centric Policing

The directive is aimed at making policing more citizen-centric and establishing a strong mechanism, whereby citizens do not have to visit the DGP office in Gandhinagar or the Secretariat to seek redressal of their grievances or obtain justice, an official release said.

The order mandates that in case of any unavoidable circumstances where the concerned officer is unable to remain present, the senior-most officer or the office reader shall hear representations from applicants and convey them before the concerned officer on priority, it said.

Dedicated Timings For Public Interaction

Police inspectors have been prescribed a separate time to meet occupants as they are occupied during morning hours with court duties, investigations, and affidavit-related work.

"All police inspectors in charge of police stations have been directed to remain available at their respective police stations every day from 4 pm to 6 pm to meet visitors in person. They are required to hear citizens' grievances, accept written applications, and initiate prompt legal action so that ordinary citizens do not have to approach higher offices for resolution of their issues," the release stated.

Strict Timelines For Complaint Resolution

The order also prescribes strict timelines for the disposal of applications.

Complaints relating to economic offences, matrimonial and family disputes, medical negligence and allegations of corruption must be disposed of within six weeks, while all other general complaints must be resolved within a maximum of 15 days, the release said.

To ensure administrative transparency, all police offices have been instructed to maintain a dedicated register recording details of every citizen who approaches them with a representation or complaint.

The order states that if any cognisable offence is found to have been committed during preliminary inquiry, an FIR must be registered immediately and legal proceedings initiated.