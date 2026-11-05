Bhavnagar Court Delivers Swift Justice In Woman's Murder Case

A Gujarat court has delivered swift justice, sentencing a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a woman at a Bhavnagar bus station, a case that sparked significant public outcry and police action.

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Key Points A court in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, sentenced Faisal Lakhani to life imprisonment on Thursday for the murder of Kajal Baraiya.

The crime involved a brutal assault on the woman at a bus station on September 3, leading to her death the next day.

The case saw a swift trial, with the chargesheet filed on October 4 and sentencing on November 5, just two months after the crime.

Public outcry over the assault prompted police to form a Special Investigation Team and even publicly flog the accused during crime scene reconstruction.

Lakhani, who had a criminal history, attacked Baraiya due to suspicion of an affair, inflicting fatal injuries by smashing her head against a wall and tiled floor.

A court in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for thrashing a woman at a bus station, which caused her death, in two months after the crime was committed.

Principal Sessions Judge Rizwana Bukhari convicted Faisal Lakhani for the murder of Kajal Baraiya, who lived with him on a footpath for the last eight years as his wife.

Public Outcry And Police Action

The brutal assault on the woman in the busy bus station in the city had caused a massive public outcry, prompting the police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

During the crime scene reconstruction, police had flogged Lakhani at the same spot, with officials claiming that it was done to appease public sentiment. A video of the flogging had gone viral on social media.

Swift Justice And Conviction

On September 3, Lakhani savagely attacked Baraiya near the entrance of the bus stand in Bhavnagar. Baraiya succumbed to her injuries the next day, following which the Nilambag police registered a case of murder.

Exactly a month later, on October 4, the police filed a chargesheet against Lakhani. In a swift trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with no possibility of release before the end of his natural life, on November 5.

Motive And Evidence Presented

As per the prosecution, Lakhani, who faced a string of cases, including robbery and other serious offences, was back after serving a jail term and was suspicious of the woman having an affair with another acquaintance of his.

When he found Baraiya sitting with the man at the bus station on September 3, he attacked both of them. As per the police, Lakhani kicked and punched Baraiya, smashed her head against a wall and the tiled floor, inflicting fatal injuries.

The prosecution produced 14 witnesses and nearly 50 pieces of documentary evidence against Lakhani, which the court accepted.

The prosecution said he demonstrated such a violent and criminal mindset that he even got a key eyewitness abducted to prevent him from testifying in court. The eyewitness was held captive for three days before being rescued and brought to the court to provide his testimony.