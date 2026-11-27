The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has successfully apprehended a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative in Vadodara, averting a potential terror attack on the Indian Air Force station and recovering significant weaponry.

IMAGE: The ATS has recovered a rifle and more than 20 live cartridges from the accused. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Gujarat ATS arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative in Vadodara on Thursday night.

The arrest foiled an alleged plot to attack the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Vadodara.

An assault rifle, 23 live cartridges, two empty cartridges, and a JeM flag were recovered from the accused.

The operative, Mohommad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, was allegedly tasked with attacking the IAF station gate.

Photographs of the IAF establishment were recovered from the accused's mobile phone during interrogation.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative with an assault weapon and ammunition in Vadodara, foiling an alleged plot to attack the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in the city, officials said on Friday.

Details Of The Arrest And Recovery

The accused, Mohommad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Karimganj in Assam, was apprehended near a hotel on Halol-Vadodara Road on Thursday night based on technical and human intelligence inputs, ATS Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi said.

The ATS team recovered an assault rifle, suspected to be an AK-47, 23 live cartridges, two empty cartridges, a JeM flag, mobile phones and SIM cards from his possession, he said.

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused was allegedly tasked with attacking the gate of the IAF station in Vadodara, and photographs of the establishment were recovered from his mobile phone, the official said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials added.