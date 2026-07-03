Gujarat ATS busts Jaish terror network, nabs 8 members

Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad has successfully dismantled an active terror network by arresting eight alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives, including two teenagers, preventing their efforts to establish a base in the western state.

IMAGE: The accused, including two teenagers, were working to establish an active terror network in Gujarat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Gujarat ATS has arrested eight alleged members of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Arrests were made across various districts in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Charges include conspiracy and membership in a terrorist organisation under UAPA and BNS.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts to counter terror threats in western India.

Eight alleged members of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), two of them aged 18 and 19, have been arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for seeking to establish an active network in the western state, officials said on July 3, Friday.

The Gujarat ATS arrested the individuals from various districts of the state as well as adjoining Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Details Of The JeM Arrests

The police said the accused were working to establish an active terror network in Gujarat. Seven of them were arrested from Gujarat and one from Madhya Pradesh.

"Eight accused were arrested on Thursday from different districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"They were members of banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and working on behalf of it to set up an active terror network in Gujarat," ATS officials said.

The arrested individuals were identified by the ATS as Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala (19), Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala (22) and Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha (30), residents of Banaskantha; Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (21), Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa (40) and Mohammad Amin Shera (21), residents of Patan district; Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi (22), a resident of Navsari district; and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (18), a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Legal Action Against Terror Suspects

A case has been registered against the eight accused under sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sections 148 (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 145) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were also invoked against them.

Section 147 of the BNS deals with the offence of waging war, attempting to wage war, or abetting the waging of war against the Government of India, said the officials.