Guess who is wishing India from space ahead of Independence Day

In a video message, the cosmonauts extended congratulations and recalled the decades-long collaboration between Moscow and New Delhi, identifying space exploration as a central pillar of bilateral ties.

IMAGE: Russian cosmonauts extend Independence Day greetings to India from the International Space Station. Photograph: Courtesy Roscosmos/ANI Photo

Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station have conveyed special greetings to the people of India as the nation prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day, holding the Indian tricolour and underscoring the enduring partnership between the two countries in space exploration.

Key Points The cosmonauts linked the Independence Day observances with a significant milestone in human spaceflight, noting that the year also marks 65 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to journey into space.

Gagarin travelled to India in November 1961 and emerged as an early emblem of the strengthening friendship between India and the Soviet Union.

The cosmonauts cited his well-known praise for the country, observing that it appeared beautiful from space yet proved even more beautiful on Earth as the home of "true friends."

In a video message, the cosmonauts extended congratulations and recalled the decades-long collaboration between Moscow and New Delhi, identifying space exploration as a central pillar of bilateral ties.

"Dear friends, today the Republic of India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day," cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov said, offering wishes for peace and prosperity to the Indian people.

The cosmonauts linked the Independence Day observances with a significant milestone in human spaceflight, noting that the year also marks 65 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to journey into space.

Gagarin travelled to India in November 1961 and emerged as an early emblem of the strengthening friendship between India and the Soviet Union.

The cosmonauts cited his well-known praise for the country, observing that it appeared beautiful from space yet proved even more beautiful on Earth as the home of "true friends."

They pointed to the extensive record of India-Russia space cooperation, which began in 1975 with the Soviet launch of Aryabhata, India's first satellite.

Nearly a decade later, in 1984, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to reach space aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11, an achievement that further cemented the relationship.

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina observed that the partnership has moved into a fresh phase with India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

Indian astronauts, known as Gaganyatris, have received training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia in preparation for the country's first crewed mission.

The message also referred to a joint competition arranged by Roscosmos, its office in India and ISRO to mark cooperation in space.

Winning entries from the contest were displayed alongside the Independence Day greetings.

"Long live India-Russia friendship," cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev said, holding the Indian flag aloft aboard the space station.