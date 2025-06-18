HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Group Captain Shukla's Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Group Captain Shukla's Axiom-4 mission put off to June 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 09:41 IST

x

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 22, to allow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to evaluate the operations on the orbital lab after the recent repairs in the Russian section, Axiom Space announced on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Ax-4 Mission crew members: Mission Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of India, second from right, with Commander Peggy Whitson of the USA, Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of ESA/Poland and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space

The Axiom-4 mission, which marks the return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland, was earlier scheduled for lift-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 19 onboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

'NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than Sunday, June 22, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4,' Axiom Space said in a statement.

 

"The change in a targeted launch date provides NASA time to continue evaluating space station operations after recent repair work in the aft (back) most segment of the International Space Station's Zvezda service module," it said.

The Axiom-4 commercial mission is led by Commander Peggy Whitson, with Shukla as mission pilot and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu and Poland's Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski as mission specialists.

The mission was originally scheduled for lift-off on May 29 but was then put off to June 8, then June 10 and June 11, when engineers detected a liquid oxygen leak in the boosters of the Falcon-9 rocket and NASA also detected leaks in the ageing Russian module of the International Space Station.

'The #Ax4 crew remains in quarantine in Florida to maintain all medical and safety protocols. The crew is in good health and high spirits and looks forward to launch,' Axiom Space said on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did ISRO Play Role In Axiom Mission Delay?
Did ISRO Play Role In Axiom Mission Delay?
'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'
'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'
Shuks' Space Flight: 'A Leapfrog Moment For India'
Shuks' Space Flight: 'A Leapfrog Moment For India'
'We are mentally prepared': Shubhanshu Shukla's father
'We are mentally prepared': Shubhanshu Shukla's father
Astronaut Shukla Taking Gajar Halwa To Space
Astronaut Shukla Taking Gajar Halwa To Space

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

webstory image 2

8 Facts: Vegan Food Builds Muscle Just Like Meat

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi meets Canada's PM Mark Carney 1:07

PM Modi meets Canada's PM Mark Carney

World leaders pose for G7 group photo in Canada2:23

World leaders pose for G7 group photo in Canada

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru1:02

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD