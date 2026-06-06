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Home  » News » Police Book Greater Noida Resident Over Domestic Help Assault

Police Book Greater Noida Resident Over Domestic Help Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 17:38 IST

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Greater Noida police have booked a housing society resident for allegedly slapping a domestic help following a dispute over advance payment, highlighting ongoing issues faced by domestic workers in urban areas.

Key Points

  • Greater Noida police booked a resident for allegedly slapping a domestic help.
  • The incident stemmed from a dispute over an advance payment taken by the domestic worker.
  • The alleged assault occurred at Purvanchal Royal City Society.
  • A case has been registered under Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A day after many domestic workers protested in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday they booked a housing society resident for allegedly slapping a domestic help following a dispute over advance payment. Police said the incident occurred at Purvanchal Royal City Society under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 Police Station.

Greater Noida Police Investigate Assault Case

The 30-year-old domestic help had taken an advance from the resident and later stopped going to work. The owner found her working in another flat and asked her to return the money she had taken. Police said an argument broke out between the two, which later turned into a physical altercation during which the resident allegedly slapped the domestic help. A case has been registered against the resident under Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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