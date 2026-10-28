Greater Noida PNB Customers Report Rs 35 Crore Fraud

A major financial scandal has rocked a Punjab National Bank branch in Greater Noida, where account holders are reporting that a staggering ₹35 crore has vanished from their savings and fixed deposit accounts without authorisation or notification.

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Key Points Account holders at a Punjab National Bank branch in Greater Noida allege ₹35 crore went missing from their savings and fixed deposit accounts.

Customers claim they neither authorised fund transfers nor received alerts about the transactions, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case, and the bank management suspended several employees, including the branch manager.

Affected customers, including Vijendra Singh (₹87-88 lakh missing) and Haneef Khan (₹39 lakh missing), reported significant losses.

The bank management has assured authorities that it would address the account holders' complaints, and police investigation is underway.

Account holders of Punjab National Bank in Greater Noida alleged that nearly ₹35 crore went missing from their savings accounts and fixed deposits, with several customers claiming they neither authorised fund transfers nor received alerts about the transactions, officials said on Wednesday.

Bank's Response And Police Action

Police said the management suspended several bank employees, including the branch manager and registered a case at the Beta-2 police station, which has jurisdiction over the bank branch. The bank management assured authorities that it would address the account holders' complaints, they said.

Victims Share Their Ordeal

Vijendra Singh, one of the affected customers, told reporters that his savings account, which earlier had around Rs 87-88 lakh, now showed a balance of only Rs 1 lakh. Singh said he was a farmer and had received compensation from the authority.

Another account holder, Haneef Khan, said he maintained a savings account at the Punjab National Bank branch in the Pi-1 area of Aichhar in Greater Noida. "My savings account had Rs 39 lakh, but now nothing is showing in it. I neither received any message nor signed any document authorising the transfer of funds," he said.

Zakir, another account holder who claimed to have had Rs 9.5 lakh in his account, alleged that he had not received any text message from the bank regarding the transactions. He said he learnt about the alleged fraud only after visiting the bank.

Police said further investigation is underway.