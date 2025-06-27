HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Great deal with India coming up, says Trump

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2025 09:02 IST

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (US local time) that America has signed a deal with China and hinted that a 'very big' deal with India will follow soon.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

Trump made the remarks while speaking at the Big Beautiful Bill event.

In his speech hinting towards trade deals, Trump said, "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'You really have anybody of any interest? Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we are starting to open up China."

 

Trump asserted that deals will not be made with every other nation.

"We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much. You are to pay 25, 35, 45 per cent. That's the easy way to do it, and my people don't want to do it that way. They want to do some of it, but they want to make more deals than I would do," he said.

"But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good."

However, Trump did not elaborate on the details of the deal signed with China.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
