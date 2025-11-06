HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Grandmother kills 6-month-old baby by slitting her throat

Grandmother kills 6-month-old baby by slitting her throat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 06, 2025 11:41 IST

A day after a six-month-old baby was found murdered at her home near Angamaly in Kerala's Ernakulam district, the police on Thursday said that it will arrest the maternal grandmother who had allegedly slit the infant's throat.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

An officer of Angamaly police station said that the baby's body has been sent for postmortem and the maternal grandmother is currently in hospital.

The woman has been booked for the offence of murder and steps will be taken during the day to formally record her arrest, the officer said.

 

The deceased baby -- Delna Mariya Sarah -- was the daughter of Antony and Rooth.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when the mother put her baby to sleep on the grandmother's bed and went to the kitchen. Later, when she returned, she saw the baby lying in a pool of blood with a neck injury.

Though the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to the injuries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
