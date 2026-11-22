Tanya Liveras Candy's new book, 'The Vision', offers a poignant tribute to her grandfather, Andreas Liveras, the sole British victim of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, chronicling his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to a superyacht industry pioneer.

IMAGE: Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel on fire after Pakistani terrorists launched a multi-pronged attack on the city on November 26, 2008. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Tanya Liveras Candy has written 'The Vision', a book dedicated to her grandfather, Andreas Liveras, the only British victim of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

The book, releasing next week, chronicles Andreas Liveras's journey from a poverty-stricken youth in Cyprus to becoming a pioneer in the superyacht industry.

It blends biography and history, detailing the moments leading up to his final hours at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Tanya was inspired to write the book after a personal tragedy, aiming to tell the story of the man behind the headlines and inspire readers with his resilience and ambition.

The book draws on survivor testimonies, family archives, and verified records to reconstruct his life and the terrifying events of the siege.

The granddaughter of the only British victim of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks has penned a book in tribute to document and honour his legacy as a pioneer of the superyacht industry.

Tanya Liveras Candy's debut captures the incredible life of entrepreneur Andreas Liveras, from a poverty-stricken youth in a village in Cyprus to building a successful business empire in the UK.

The book, which releases next week to coincide with the 18th anniversary of the deadly attacks, blends narrative non-fiction, biography and history to capture the moments leading up to the final hours of his life at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Remembering Andreas Liveras: A Granddaughter's Quest

"My grandfather always loved Mumbai. He went there years earlier and had always wanted a reason to go back," Tanya told PTI in an interview.

"So, when he was approached to borrow one of his superyachts to entertain Indian clients to break into that market, he jumped at the chance.

"He took his crew members out that evening to a restaurant at the Taj, and unfortunately, they then got caught up in the terror attacks," she recalls.

The Inspiration Behind 'The Vision'

The idea for the book was born through a personal tragedy of her own, when Tanya lost one of her twin babies during a difficult birth. The process of coping with that grief led her to documenting, which eventually took the form of a wider narrative that was to become The Vision: One Man's Extraordinary Life and the Siege That Shocked the World.

"My grandfather's death became part of one of the defining terrorist attacks of the 21st century, but that was only the final chapter of an extraordinary life. I wanted to tell the story of the man behind the headlines: a pioneer in the superyacht industry, and the remarkable journey that led him there," reflects Tanya.

"Through writing 'The Vision', my hope is that readers are not only gripped by the events of 26/11 and gain a deeper understanding of what unfolded inside the Taj, but are ultimately inspired by Andreas' journey, and reminded that extraordinary lives are shaped not by circumstance, but by the choices we make along the way," she said.

Unveiling A Life Of Ambition And Resilience

Drawing on survivor testimonies, interviews, family archives and verified records, the book reconstructs both her grandfather's journey and the terrifying events that unfolded inside the Taj. Moving between the final hours of the siege and the decades that shaped the man behind the headlines, 'The Vision' explores ambition, resilience, love, sacrifice and the enduring power of family.

"He was a farmer's son from Cyprus, born and raised there, and that is definitely where his work ethic came from. He ended up having to leave Cyprus and came to London and began working as a delivery driver for patisseries.

"But he eventually managed to make a multi-million-pound cake company, and this was the fortune that he made. He went to retire and then couldn't sit still because he was an entrepreneur. And he ended up moving into the superyacht world, which he pioneered. He was the first one to put large spas on board these yachts," she said.

A Message Of Hope And Healing

Tanya hopes her writing will not only honour her grandfather's legacy but also serve as a cathartic process for the family, some yet to come to grips with the loss.

"I think it's definitely healed parts of everyone, and they are all thrilled to be sharing his story because he was an extraordinary man, an extraordinary life, and it was just an incredibly tragic end," she said.

In terms of her message through documenting the life of just one of the 175 lives lost in one of India's worst terrorist attacks, she added: "My hope is that humans look after humans, and that we start really looking out for each other, not judging each other, working together collaboratively, and that there is peace.

"There's a lot going on in the world that is as devastating right now as it was then, and I just hope that we will get through it. And I believe we will get through it."