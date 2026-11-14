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Govt unlikely to give nod for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Lahore trip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R November 14, 2026 00:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's proposed visit to Lahore for an international conference faces a significant hurdle as the Ministry of External Affairs signals an unlikely clearance, citing India's firm policy towards Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomes former 'Waris Punjab De' leader Surinder Pal Singh Talabpura as he joins the AAP, in Chandigarh, November 11, 2026.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomes former 'Waris Punjab De' leader Surinder Pal Singh Talabpura as he joins the AAP, in Chandigarh, November 11, 2026.Photograph: @BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is unlikely to get clearance from the Indian government to attend a conference in Lahore.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs cited India's national policy towards Pakistan, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack, as the basis for its decision.
  • Mann was reportedly invited as chief guest to the fourth International Punjabi Conference in Lahore, scheduled from November 27 to 29.
  • The MEA spokesperson stated that political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad are assessed in line with the ministry's overall policy.

The government on Friday indicated that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is unlikely to get clearance to attend a conference in Lahore, citing its policy towards Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

MEA Cites National Policy On Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has an established national policy in terms of relations with various countries and everyone is expected to follow it.

 

The Punjab chief minister has been reportedly invited as chief guest to the fourth International Punjabi Conference to be held in Lahore from November 27 to 29.

"When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everybody to abide by it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

Political Clearances And Bilateral Stance

"As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad is concerned, an assessment is made by this ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly," he said.

"As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand," he added.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the invitation extended to Mann.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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