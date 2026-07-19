Govt to introduce Bill making insult to 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence

Discover how the government is moving to elevate the national song 'Vande Mataram' by proposing a new bill in the Rajya Sabha that will make any insult or obstruction a criminal offence.

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Key Points Government to introduce a bill in Rajya Sabha to criminalise insult or obstruction of 'Vande Mataram'.

The bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

'Vande Mataram' will receive the same statutory protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Offences could lead to up to three years' imprisonment.

The move coincides with the year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

The government intends to bring a bill in the Rajya Sabha to make any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been listed in the agenda of the Rajya Sabha for Monday, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the bill.

Enhancing Protection For National Symbols

The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country's national symbols — including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem — a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment.

The bill seeks to give 'Vande Mataram', the national song, the same statutory protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

According to the provisions of the bill, any act causing obstruction in the singing of the national song or causing insult to it in any form would be made punishable.

The government's push to accord the national song the same status as the national anthem comes amid the year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

Earlier, the Union home ministry had written to all the states, making the playing or singing of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory at all official events where 'Jana Gana Mana' is sung.