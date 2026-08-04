Govt to grill Meta on Modi's post restriction, child exploitation on Insta

IT Secretary S Krishnan is set to confront Meta's global team over critical content moderation failures, including lapses in tackling Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and the controversial restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post.

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Key Points Indian government to meet Meta's global team to discuss critical content moderation issues.

Key concerns include lapses in tackling Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and wrongful restriction of prominent accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post was briefly restricted, prompting government action.

IT Secretary S Krishnan emphasised Meta's responsibility as a leading tech company to address these challenges.

Discussions will also cover safeguards for verified accounts and synthetically generated information.

The government will raise a number of issues, including lapses in tackling of CSAM as well as wrongful action on prominent account during the upcoming meeting with Meta's global team, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on August 4, Tuesday, adding that a company at the forefront of technology should have been able to make its systems work as they are supposed to.

Meta's global team will be in India on August 5 and 6, Krishnan said.

Government Summons Meta Over Content Issues

The upcoming meeting is significant as the government has summoned Meta's top global executives after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Facebook post addressing India's youth and promising stringent action against paper leaks, was briefly restricted on the platform.

Meta has also been under regulatory scrutiny over Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, and the government had earlier slapped a notice on Meta over the issue.

Key Concerns: CSAM, Account Restrictions, And AI

"There are a range of issues...the CSAM issue was raised, so what measures have been taken regarding that, and synthetically generated information ... to what extent that is being looked at.

"Then, of course, for prominent personalities, when they have verified accounts, if content has to be taken down, there have to be safeguards...all of these will be the issues," Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of an independent multimodal AI evaluation platform by AI4Bharat at IIT Madras and Josh Talks AI.

"We would like to understand from them (Meta) as to why some of these things have not been working the way they are supposed to work, and what are the challenges," Krishnan added.

As one of the leading technology companies in the world, Meta should have the technology to address such issues effectively, he said.