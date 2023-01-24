News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt to consult stakeholders on social media fact check by PIB

Govt to consult stakeholders on social media fact check by PIB

Source: PTI
January 24, 2023 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid outrage over a plan to give powers to its arm Press Information Bureau to police fake news on social media, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that the government will hold discussions next month with stakeholders before the proposal is implemented.

The minister said that the rules for regulating online gaming are expected to be notified by January 31 after which these will be tabled in Parliament.

"We will hold a separate consultation (on PIB fact check) sometime early next month," Chandrasekhar said when asked about clarification on the proposed amendment to the IT rules 2021.

 

Chandrasekhar also said that the consultation on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act is over and it is being processed within the realms of the government for notification.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) last week released a modification to the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which it had previously released for public consultation.

While the consultation is largely going on for framing rules for online gaming, it added a small note in the due diligence section for the removal of content identified as false, fake or misleading by the PIB or any government-authorised agency.

Under the proposed amendment, the due diligence by intermediaries shall include making such efforts to not upload, publish, transmit or share information identified as fake or false by the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau, which takes cognisance of fake information both suo motu and by way of queries sent by citizens on its portal or through e-mail and WhatsApp and responds with correct information when the same pertains to the government.

The determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press, the Guild said in a statement, voicing "deep concern" over the draft amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules.

An official source, who did not wish to be named, said that the option of fact check by PIB or any other government authorised agency was added in the proposed amendment after discussions with industry.

"Intermediaries, mainly social media companies, asked Meity to provide notified fact check for misinformation. We are entering into a regime where all intermediaries and fact checkers need to have accountability," the official said.

He said that intermediaries are the ones who have to be regulated and they can't put in place fact checkers. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Govt won't exempt mainstream media from new IT rules
Govt won't exempt mainstream media from new IT rules
Dom's Take: Social Media, Join the Force!
Dom's Take: Social Media, Join the Force!
Modi prefers total control in his hands
Modi prefers total control in his hands
6629-page chargesheet tells why Aaftab killed Shraddha
6629-page chargesheet tells why Aaftab killed Shraddha
PHOTOS: Ind vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Indore
PHOTOS: Ind vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Indore
SC collegium should not have put out IB/RAW reports
SC collegium should not have put out IB/RAW reports
BBC's Modi documentary screened in Kerala amid stir
BBC's Modi documentary screened in Kerala amid stir
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Who will 'fact check' Modi govt?: Cong on new IT rules

Who will 'fact check' Modi govt?: Cong on new IT rules

Govt can't determine...: Editors Guild on IT rules

Govt can't determine...: Editors Guild on IT rules

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances