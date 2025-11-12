Govt terms Delhi car blast a terrorist incident; denounces attack

The government on Wednesday termed the blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident" even as it emerged during investigations that Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car, planned an attack in Delhi to coincide with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6.

IMAGE: A view of Faiz Elahi Mosque entrance on Asaf Ali Road, where the prime suspect, Dr Umar Nabi, stayed before the Red Fort car bomb blast, in New Delhi, November 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Union Cabinet at its meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his return from Bhutan, reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

It said the situation continues to be "closely monitored" at the highest levels of the government.

Observing a two-minute silence in honour of the innocent lives lost in the terrorist incident, the Cabinet adopted a resolution condemning the dastardly act and expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a media briefing.

The resolution said the country has witnessed a "heinous terror incident", perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near the Red Fort that resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others.

"The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," it said.

"The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives. The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the resolution said.

Asked whether the incident be considered an act of war, Vaishnaw said he has read out the resolution passed by the Cabinet.

Earlier, the prime minister also held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were present.

The meeting comes two days after an explosives-laden car detonated outside Red Fort, killing 12 people and injuring several others. On the same day, eight people, including three doctors, were arrested when an inter-state "white-collar" terror module was busted.

The home minister, sources said, briefed the Union Cabinet over the terrorist incident and informed about the steps being taken to bring to justice those behind it, the sources said.

The sources added that Shah informed the Cabinet on how prompt action was taken by the security agencies to avert a major attack, going by the scale of explosives recovered in Faridabad after busting an inter-state "white-collar" terror module.

The resolution adopted by the Cabinet appreciated the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity.

"Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable," the resolution said.

It noted that the Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims.

The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many governments around the world.

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government," the resolution said.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen.

Earlier, soon after his return from Bhutan, Prime Minister Modi visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and met the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.