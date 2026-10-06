Govt steps in, asks Adani to delay Mumbai flight shift to Navi Mumbai

The Civil Aviation Ministry has intervened, asking Adani Airports to delay the controversial partial relocation of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, sparking further discussions among stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

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Key Points The civil aviation ministry has asked Adani Airports to delay the proposed partial shifting of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) had initially requested airlines to cut or discontinue 33 per cent of international flights by October 25 due to Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 renovation, a proposal opposed by airlines.

Civil aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha chaired a meeting with airlines, AAHL, FIA, IATA, and AAI to discuss the issues and proposed delaying the transition.

Further discussions between airlines and AAHL are scheduled for October 13 and October 20 to finalise the transition plan.

AAHL outlined Navi Mumbai International Airport's readiness to handle up to 5 million international passengers annually, including robust infrastructure and amenities.

The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked Adani Airports to delay the proposed partial shifting of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport, and discussions will be held to chart out the transition plan, according to sources.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has asked airlines to cut 33 percent of their international flights to Navi Mumbai airports or discontinue them by October 25, a proposal that has been opposed by the airlines.

AAHL, which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, is set to start renovation of the Mumbai airport's Terminal 1, due to which it has proposed partial shifting of the flight operations.

Ministry Intervenes In Flight Relocation

To discuss the issues, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha chaired a meeting with representatives of airlines, AAHL, Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), global airlines' grouping IATA and Airports Authority of India (AAI), among others, in the national capital on Tuesday.

The sources said that the secretary has proposed delaying the transition by a few weeks and has also asked for a firm plan from airlines as well as the airport operator for shifting operations to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Airlines and AAHL will hold discussions on October 13 on the transition plan, and another meeting will be convened on October 20 to decide on the final contours.

Navi Mumbai Airport's Readiness Outlined

At the meeting, AAHL executives outlined its preparedness for handling up to 5 million international passengers annually at the newly commissioned NMIA.

They also mentioned the airport's readiness, supported by key infrastructure and passenger amenities, including robust airport connectivity, in-flight catering facilities, hotels, lounges, and other supporting services, according to the sources.

Stakeholders Commit To Smooth Transition

During the meeting, which went on for nearly 90 minutes, AAHL engaged with airlines' representatives and sought to address their operational concerns as well as respond to queries related to the proposed transition and redevelopment plan.

The discussions were constructive, with all stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to ensuring a smooth and coordinated transition while maintaining passenger convenience and operational efficiency, the sources said.