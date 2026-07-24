Govt sought time till tomorrow on Pradhan's resignation: CJP

Amidst escalating protests over the NEET paper leak, the Cockroach Janta Party has firmly told Union ministers that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is 'non-negotiable' and is also demanding ₹1 crore compensation for affected families.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party's spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka meet Union Minister JP Nadda and Union MoS Jitendra Singh in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party is leading protests against the NEET paper leak and has met with Union ministers.

CJP has stated that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a 'non-negotiable' demand.

The party is also seeking ₹1 crore compensation for families of individuals who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET test.

CJP has called for the withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesters.

Further discussions between CJP representatives and Union ministers are scheduled for Saturday to find a resolution.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which is spearheading protests against the NEET paper leak, has told two Union ministers that its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is "non-negotiable".

The group has also asked for ₹1 crore compensation for families of those who committed suicide after the cancellation of the NEET test on May 3.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday.

CJP's Demands and Government Response

Two representatives of the CJP held a two-hour meeting with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Vithalbhai Patel House in New Delhi.

"We told Union ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable," CJP's national spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters after the meeting with the government representatives.

"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," Ranka said.

Das said the CJP has demanded ₹1 crore compensation for families of suicide victims, and that FIR against protesters should be withdrawn.

Nadda said the ministers heard their demands and conveyed that they will get back to the CJP. "We will again meet on Saturday," he said.

Efforts for Amicable Solution

Friday's meeting was held as part of efforts to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities.